Two Soldiers Advance after Best Warrior Competition at Camp Grafton

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Two soldiers advance after physical and mental skills are put to the test during the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Grafton near Devils Lake.

It was held from Thursday through Sunday and included 22 North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers.

The soldiers challenged themselves to prove that they are the best warrior in the state.

Two earned the opportunity to represent North Dakota in the upcoming regional competition next spring.

Sgt. Austin Hanten of West Fargo won in the Soldier category.

Sgt. Zachary Fischer of Grand Forks was the winner in the non-commissioned officer category.