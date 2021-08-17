West Fargo man jailed for slashing tires at Fargo hotel

FARGO (KVRR) – A West Fargo man is accused of slashing tires on two vehicles in the parking lot of a Fargo hotel Tuesday.

“While on a proactive patrol this morning, detectives witnessed Jonathon R. Moore, 48 years old of West Fargo, slash tires on two vehicles in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, 3803 13 Ave. S.” according to police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker.

Schindeldecker says police were called to the same hotel Monday night to take a report of vandalism to a vehicle.

Moore was arrested for criminal mischief and taken to the Cass County jail.