Downtown Fargo storefronts vandalized overnight

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

FARGO (KVRR) – Windows were smashed out of several businesses along Main Ave. and in the downtown Fargo area overnight.

Police say they were called to a report of a male breaking windows in the 600 block of Main Ave. at 2:14 a.m. The caller said the suspect was a white male wearing all black clothing.

Police say windows were broken in several locations including Duo Salon, Carmine Hayworth, Wimmer’s Jewelry, Reed & Taylor Antiques and Rhombus Guys Pizza.

“It’s a shock,” Reed & Taylor Antiques owner Donna Ormiston said. “It’s the first time this has ever happened.”

Shattered glass, cinder blocks, bricks and clothing items were left on the sidewalk near some of the damaged buildings.