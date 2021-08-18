Little Caesars’ Love Kitchen makes a stop at New Life Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A slice of pizza is keeping bellies full as a kitchen on wheels makes a pit stop at the New Life Center in Fargo.

Little Caesars Love Kitchen is traveling throughout the United States and parts of Canada. They want to help meet the needs of the homeless and hungry throughout communities on each stop.

Hot and fresh slices of pepperoni pizza alongside a cookie for dessert were handed out to about 150 people at the New Life Center.

“We get to donate our time and our product to help give back to the community in a very humble way,” Little Caesars employee Chevella Duell said.

“This is really great for the guests and they have really enjoyed it a lot. Just to see that somebody has gone out of their way to do something special and nice for them and just the set up here is so cool with the little Caesars truck. They’re really enjoying it today,” New Life Center Operations Director Tom O’Keefe said.

The Love Kitchen’s next stop is in Bozeman, Montana