LIVE: Running Group Helps People Gain Control Of Their Lives One Step At A Time

Mile in my Shoes expanded to the Fargo area this summer

A non-profit new to our region is helping people rebuild their lives one step at a time.

Mile in my Shoes started in the Twin Cities a few years ago. They’re expanding to the Fargo area this summer.

Volunteers run with people who are trying to get their lives back on track.

The first local run was last week with residents at a re-entry center in Fargo.

The group provides workout gear and running shoes for people in the program.

For them, running helps with physical and mental health, building leadership shows that everyone is at an equal level.

Wynter Isakson with Mile in my Shoes explains, “Hey, we’re all doing the same exact thing, no matter what our pace is, no matter how long we’ve been doing it, and so it’s a great equalizer, it’s a great way to build a community. It’s just such a wonderful thing.”

You can sign up for the waitlist to be a run mentor and contribute financially to help provide running gear for participants. Click here to find out more. You can also support the group through t-shirts for sale at Beyond Running stores in the Metro.