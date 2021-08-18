Shanley Football Ushering in New Era at QB

Michael Rostberg takes over for Cooper Mattern

FARGO, N.D. — Its a new era at quarterback for Shanley football as all-state player Cooper Mattern graduated. Stepping in to replace him, 6’5” Michael Rostberg.

Rostberg has big shoes to fill. In three seasons with Mattern as the starter the Deacons went 21-7 with three state playoff appearances including a undefeated season and a state title in year one.

However, Rostberg has been under Mattern’s wing for the last two and there were many qualities that have transferred over giving head coach Troy Mattern confidence in who he has under center.

“He’s waited for this opportunity having a great junior varsity season last year and went to a lot of different camps throughout the season,” Mattern said. “What I really like about Michael is just his leadership qualities. He’s really taken on to this team and had a presence in the huddle and taken leadership of this team. I expect great things out of him this fall.”

“My accuracy and my ball. Just learning the whole new playbook,” Rostberg said. “It was good for Cooper to be here and teach me the previous two seasons. I learned a lot from him about leadership and hard work. Putting the team first.”

“They both have great arms. Both can move outside the pocket,” senior receiver Issac Emineth said. “Smart and make the right read. Makes read quick.”

A big emphasis in fall camp has been getting Rostberg to continue improving his connections with those offensive weapons and that process has already started to develop.

“We put in a lot of work together trying to time out the routes with some great guys,” Rostberg said. “All of them are great athletes and receivers. Getting everything done with them. I’m excited for them to catch the ball.”

“We put in a lot of work this summer,” Emineth said. “Getting on the same page with our quarterback and Mike is a great athlete. I don’t think they’ll be many problems come week one.”

“We have a lot of guys who are back from last year with tons of experience who are fast,” Mattern said. It’s Michael’s job to get them the ball in space and allow that speed to happen. We’ve created a playbook that will make that happen especially even more so than last year.”

The Deacons open up on the road against rival Davies.