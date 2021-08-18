UND recommends COVID vaccine to incoming students

The university is granting faculty members the authority to require masks in their classrooms.

GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – As students prepare to return to the University of North Dakota next week, UND President Andrew Armacost – in a message to the campus community – said getting vaccinated is the best defense against COVID-19.

According to the UND website, anyone wishing to wear a mask is encouraged to do so.

The university is granting faculty members the authority to require masks in their classrooms.

Staff members and supervisors have similar flexibility to ensure the safety in their work spaces. Armacost says as the Delta variant spreads, UND will be prepared to respond.

Fall classes begin on Monday.