Caregiver accused of assaulting memory care patient who died

FARGO (KVRR) – A caregiver is accused of assaulting a Fargo assisted living facility resident who later died.

Fargo police say 59-year-old Rachel Cooper was arrested late Wednesday night for endangering a vulnerable adult.

On August 3, police were called to Maple View Memory Care at 4552 36 Ave. S. to take a report of an assault of a patient by a caregiver earlier that day.

Police were told Thursday that the victim, a 78-year-old man, died. An autopsy will be completed to determine whether the injuries from Aug. 3 contributed to the death.

Police say any further charges will be determined by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.