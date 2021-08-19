Cramer, Hoeven demand accounting of U.S. military equipment lost in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) are among 25 senators demanding an accounting of lost U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan.

“We write with grave concern regarding the status of U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan as a result of our poorly executed withdrawal from the country” the letter says. “As we watched the images coming out of Afghanistan as the Taliban retook the country, we were horrified to see U.S. equipment – including UH-60 Black Hawks – in the hands of the Taliban.”

“It’s unconscionable that high-tech military equipment paid for by U.S. taxpayers has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies” Cramer said on social media.

Hoeven added “We need a full accountability of the U.S. military equipment remaining in Afghanistan and an explanation of why the administration did not have a better plan in place for the withdrawal of U.S. forces and personnel.”

South Dakota U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds also signed the letter, which was delivered Wednesday to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

You can read the letter HERE.