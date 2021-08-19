LIVE: Night Bazaar Brings Different Flavor Of Event To Downtown

Night Bazaar Events Set For August 19th, September 16th

Things are getting bizarre in downtown Fargo tonight, with the return of the Night Bazaar.

Folkways is hosting the free event tonight and September 16th from 6 to 10 p.m.

There will be some things you don’t normally see at outdoor events in town: dance troupes, henna tattoos, a poet who will write an individualized poem about you.

Organizers say it’s a more spontaneous event than others downtown. In the past, performers like fire breathers have just showed up unannounced.

There will also be local vendors, along with food and drinks.

The event is moving to Broadway Square downtown, which gives organizers the ability to make it the most bazaar yet.

Organizer LesleyAnne Buegel explains, “Makes it a lot easier for us to have great events there instead of focusing all our energy on transforming a parking lot, which was what was done in years past and was totally fine. But we’re really lucky to have this space now to work out of.”

Click here for the full list of scheduled events and vendors.