Parents calling for masks mandates across all schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Parents who are for mask requirements in schools are saying enough is enough when it comes to student safety.

The Community Alliance for Responsible Education is made up of parents representing every metro area school district.

They are asking for mask mandates throughout FM metro schools.

Concerns over not having kids wear masks include having to go back to distance learning, possible quarantines and some children not yet able to get the vaccine.

“We’ve had enough of increasingly transmissible and potentially lethal variants of this virus because of that uncontrolled spread. Our children deserve as students to be in school and in person as safely as humanly possible,” Community Alliance for Responsible Education Spokesperson, Lori Cline said.

Fargo Public Schools requires staff, students and visitors to wear masks.

Moorhead and West Fargo schools do not have mandates for face coverings.