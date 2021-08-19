UND Offensive Line Looking To Provide Boost Similar To That Of Spring Season

The Fighting Hawks had the top scoring offense in the 2020 spring season

GRAND FORKS (ND) – As the season creeps closer, there’s a bit of anticipation building up over in Grand Forks as the Fighting Hawks look to build off their inaugural season in the Missouri Valley.

North Dakota had the number one scoring offense in the conference in the spring, putting up 30 points on average to go along with the 4th most passing yards a game. The offensive line was a foundation for the success. They allowed just two sacks the entire season, the fewest of all the teams. Thirteen guys on that line have at least one season under their belt so not everybody is a newbie. Junior Ben Christian spent some time on the O-line earlier in the year and believes there’s something they’ve done to get even better.

“I think we all have just gotten a lot more familiar with the playbook,” said junior lineman Ben Christian. “I mean, we’re all confident, we go out there, we’re more cohesive. We were closer than we’ve ever been. I know there’s a battle going on for the interior of the offensive line but, like I said, the battle has kind of made us closer as friends and as players and better as players but we’re going to be behind the starting five and we’re going to be with them and they’re going to have our support 100% of the way.”

“Every week you’re going to face a new opponent who is going to ready to play and it’s not going to be an easy win, no matter who you face,” said senior lineman Matt Waletzko. “Just that level of competition that is going to come every week.”

They open things up on the 4th at Idaho State.