West Fargo school bus drivers may refuse to work, families urged to find alternatives

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Administrators say a critical shortage of drivers could make it very difficult for some students to get to school in the West Fargo Public School District.

In an email Thursday, families are urged to establish a backup plan in case any routes are delayed or canceled.

“District administration has been informed of a group of transportation staff that have indicated their intent to potentially not show up for their assigned shifts” the email says. “The board and administration have been working with this department over the summer to understand their concerns and to find common ground.”

“Unfortunately, with the possibility of a group of drivers not reporting to work, coupled with the critical shortage of bus drivers we are already experiencing, we need our families and staff to be aware of the high potential of service impacts this school year, including significant delays or cancelled routes. We encourage families to have a back-up plan should transportation services not be available.”

School officials won’t discuss the reason for the dispute. “Since this is a personnel matter, the district cannot comment further” according to spokesperson Heather Leas.

School officials say they will continue working with the transportation staff and plan to keep families informed of any disruptions.