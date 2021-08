North Dakota coronavirus cases approach 1,500

BISMARCK, N.D. – Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota soared above 1,000 for the first time since spring,

The state’s coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 1,495 active positive and a positivity rate of 7.99%. The number of active cases was as low as 123 in early July.

Cases are spiking nationwide due primarily to the fast-spreading delta variant.

North Dakota’s pandemic death toll Friday was 1,550.