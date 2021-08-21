Former Bison QB’s Stick, Lance Ready to Square Off Sunday in the Preseason

49er and Chargers practiced together all week

Video Courtesy: Chargers and 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Cali — In 68 collegiate starts between quarterbacks Easton Stick and Trey Lance for North Dakota State football won 65 games and four fcs championships. Now the two are back together 1500 miles away getting to square off against one another in the preseason.

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers had joint practices all week leading up to Sunday’s match-up. When the former Bison take their snaps against one another each is for a battle.

Lance to potential beat out starter Jimmy Garoppolo after being drafted third overall. For Stick, the back-up role and a roster spot.

For 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 2019 FCS player of the year continues to show he can compete for the job.

“They’re (Garopolo and Lance) competing their ass off and doing a good job. It’s not about one game versus the other guy,” Shanahan said. “It’s about how good can Trey be. How good can Jimmy be. I think both of them when you go through camp, games and practices, it’s up and down through the whole thing. That’s what I did say to the other what’s going on after practice. They both bring different elements to our team. Both I believe can play at a high level and I’m trying to see who is the best fit for us. I’d like trey to get some reps with the ones eventually and reevaluate him after each practice. Not just to go with our ones but also to go up against some of the one defense.”

With one preseason game in the books, both are seeing a lot of game reps. Lance played two quarters against the Kansas City Chiefs last saturday completing 5 of 14 passes including a 80-yard touchdown on his second throw.

Stick played a quarter against the L.A. Rams completing all 7 of his passes for 63 yards.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Stick is the starter for Sunday.