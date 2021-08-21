UPDATE: Missing Moorhead girl found safe

UPDATE 08/21 AT 4:10 P.M. — Moorhead Police say Isabelle Storey was found safe at around 3 p.m. on August 21.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Moorhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 11-year-old Isabelle Storey.

Her family last saw her on August 18, 2021 at 11 am.

She was last seen wearing a red or black sweatshirt, black shorts and red Nike High-top shoes. She is 5’ 2” tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.