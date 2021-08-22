Lance Tops Stick in Preseason Shootout

49ers beat Chargers, 15-10 in preseason match-up

INGLEWOOD, California — At North Dakota State, Trey Lance and Easton Stick started 68 games and won FCS Champions. On Sunday, 1500 miles away in Los Angeles, both squared off in a preseason showdown.

Stick is competing for the back-up job for Justin Herbert and go the start for the Chargers. Playing the whole first half, the all-time winnigest FCS player completed 10 of 14 passes for 85 yards.

On the other side, Lance threw two touchdowns. One just before the half and the second was the go-ahead score in the third quarter. The 2019 FCS player of the year finished the night 8-of-14 for 102 yards.

49ers won 15-10.