Rollover Near West Acres After Three-Vehicle Crash on 13th Avenue South

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Fire and police respond to a three vehicle crash near West Acres and Holiday Inn that left one vehicle on its roof.

The crash happening around 3 this afternoon on 13th Avenue and 38th Street South.

Fargo Fire Captain Darin Nester tells KVRR no one was taken to the hospital.

He says all of the parties involved denied having any injuries on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.