Ellendale Man Missing Since Sunday

ELLENDALE, N.D. — Police in Ellendale are looking for a missing man.

They say 62-year-old Everett Rains was last seen leaving his home on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Rains was driving a white 2002 Ford F-250 with North Dakota plates 359 CBW.

The vehicle has a ratchet strap on the right side holding the tailgate shut.

Police say Rains left without his cellphone and medication and are concerned for his safety as he may become disorientated without his medication.

They say he may have traveled to South Dakota.

If you spot him, contact the Ellendale Police Department at (701) 535-0887.