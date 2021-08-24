Early enrollment is down at NDSU, MSUM

FARGO (KVRR) – First day enrollment at North Dakota State University is down from last year.

Around 12,400 students were enrolled as classes began Monday. That is down around three hundred from 2020. The first year class and the number of students transferring to NDSU are both up 8%.

Minnesota State University Moorhead is also seeing a drop in students. The total count for undergraduate and graduate students is around 5,000, which is down more than 500 from the same time last year.

Just four years ago, MSUM reported first day enrollment of around 6,000 students.