Fargo students’ growth in math and reading declined in the 2020-2021 school year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Students in Fargo Public Schools’ growth in math and reading fell amid distance learning in the 2019-2020 school year.

The district’s Measures of Academic Progress results from last winter for students in grades three through nine were presented at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. Only third and ninth graders met their individual growth goals in reading compared to the previous year. No grade made its goal in math.

ACT scores for Fargo students were also down from 2019-2020 in English, math, reading, science and total scores.

The district has several plans to help students improve.

“One piece that overall staff, students and the administration felt strongly about was providing additional certified teachers in all buildings. One is to gain capacity with teachers in skills that we value and the second one is to provide direct intervention to students,” Associate Superintendent Missy Eidsness said.

Other ways to help students include adding 12 to 15 mentors and tutors and to reduce chronic absenteeism.