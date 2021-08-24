Groups Line 3 Appeal Will Not Be Heard By Minnesota Supreme Court

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Supreme Court will not take up an appeal by tribal and environmental groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline project.

A spokesperson for Enbridge says they are pleased with the decision.

Minnesota Court of Appeals had earlier ruled that the Public Utilities Commission certificate of need and route permit was granted correctly.

Enbridge says Line 3 is nearly complete and expected to be in service later this year.

The Minnesota State Capitol will be the site of a large Line 3 protest on Wednesday.

The security fence is back and the building is closed to the public all week.