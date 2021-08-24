Police: We Have A Person Of Interest In Downtown Fargo Vandalism

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police say they have a person of interest in a vandalism spree downtown last week.

The suspect is accused of breaking several windows of businesses along the 600 block on Main Avenue.

Police were called to a report of a white male wearing all black clothing smashing windows around 2 a.m. last Wednesday.

They released a snapshot of the suspect last week.

Some of the places vandalized included Salon Duo, Nichole’s Fine Pastry, Rhombus Guys, Wimmers Jewelry and Reed & Taylor Antiques.

They have not released the suspect’s identity and say the investigation is ongoing.