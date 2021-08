Enrollment Numbers Up Slightly On First Day At Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. — It’s back to school for kids in Fargo Public Schools and the first day enrollment numbers are in.

The district has 11,419 students in grades K through 12.

That does not include numbers for the Explorer Academy program which opens September 7.

Enrollment is up 84 kids from the start of school in 2020.