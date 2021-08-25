Fargo Park Board members tour parks, facilities to gauge future plans for the city

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Park Board members are touring multiple parks and facilities to see first-hand how their work is impacting the city.

“The purpose, really, is just for us to be able to see what’s going on in all of the parks and get some answers if we have some questions about some of the things. See some of the new things that are going on. Maybe areas where we’re going to see some changes or some growth,” Board President Vicki Dawson said ahead of the tour Wednesday.

The Fargo Park District footprint is growing quickly, with more than 150 parks and facilities and over 105 miles of scenic paths and trails now available.

Dawson said her goal is to add a park alongside every new housing development.

“That’s something that’s really important; that people can go out their door, walk, you know, a number of blocks at the most and be able to sit or run or play or walk their dog,” she explained.

She adds that having accessible parks for everyone in the community is especially important amid the pandemic.

“I think people have found a new love for the outdoors. We’ve seen it with the huge increase in golfers, we’ve seen it in the demand for pickleball courts and tennis courts and basketball hoops and, I mean, even just playground space and green space.”

Gene Zachgo of Fargo has been coming to Island Park for more than 50 years.

“I’ve been coming here a long time. Sometimes it’s just nice to contemplate, think on things,” he explained.

He’s seen the changes happen over the years. Another major one is on the way.

One of the facilities the Park Board is focused on improving is Island Park Pool. It’s more than 40 years old and has draining and plumbing issues.

“We spend extra money on maintenance costs every year just to keep it surviving, to be able to keep it open and so, it needs to be replaced. And so, the big question for us is, ‘What does the community want in a pool?'” Dawson said work will begin during the pool’s off-season and is expected to last roughly a year.

To provide input on the future of Island Park Pool, click here.