Voting organizations call for fair districting in North Dakota

"This is about representation. This is about having equal access to electing somebody that knows the community."

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — State voting leaders are discussing the 2021 legislative redistricting process in North Dakota.

Leaders from Voters First, the League of Women Voters, Native Vote and the BadAss Grandmas for Democracy are calling for fair legislative districting by the 2021 North Dakota legislative Redistricting Committee.

The organizations are asking for districting concepts that would give better representation to North Dakotans and prevent gerrymandering.

“This is about representation. This is about having equal access to electing somebody that knows the community. So, Republicans and Democrats, that is not a matter of importance for us. It’s about the people,” North Dakota Native Vote Executive Director Nicole Donaghy said.

The panel’s first meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the state capitol.