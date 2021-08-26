Pet Conncetion: Meet Rovvy

Rovvy is a 9-month-old pup who loves everyone in this week's Pet Connection

We have a big buy who’s still just a pup learning the tricks of the dog trade this week. Rovvy is a 9-month-old purebred Plott Hound. He joins us from the Uffda Fund for Animals in Cando, North Dakota. He’s just learning the ins and outs of being a puppy. He’s kennel trained, but he’s working on his potty training. His foster home has other dogs, cats and kids. He gets along with them all. He clearly loves his toys based on his video clip.

If Rovvy is right for your home, click here to learn more about him.