Fargo Police host annual Fargo United event

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police officers are trying to build positive relationships with the people they serve through their annual Fargo United event.

Members of the Fargo Police Department are lacing up their shoes, not for work, but for a game of basketball.

“We’re hoping to just build trust with anyone, all community members of all ages to let them know that we as a police department we really appreciate the community in general. We appreciate their support and this is just our way of giving back,” Fargo Police Department Sargent Cristie Jacobson said.

Through bonding exercises such as a push up contest.

A pie eating contest.

And even some bike giveaways.

“Me and my mom were just about to leave and then they called my name for a bike. Now I’ll be able to ride my bike to school because I usually have to walk to school instead of bike,” said Sadie who own a bicycle.

Kids, parents and families all around are getting the chance to know more about the person behind the badge.

“We’re also giving them the opportunity to get to know us and to know that we’re people behind the badge and we want to overcome that fear that any small children might have by getting to know us,” Jacobson said.

“We love it, they are a wonderful staple to the community and he had talked to plenty of them, he want to be a cop when hes older so having him come out and see the more positive side of it, it’s not always negative,” said Heather Berg who attended the event.

The event even has some kids eager to attend next year’s Fargo United event.

“I really like it and we’re going to come back next year and we’re going to get a rematch and we’re going to beat those cops,” added Mason & Rylian.

The Safe Kids organization also provided free bike helmets for kids to take home.