Enrollment Continues To Rise For Moorhead Area Public Schools

MOORHEAD, Minn. — School is back in session in Moorhead and the district begins the year with record enrollment numbers.

There are 7,336 kids in grades K through 12.

That includes 267 students enrolled in the Moorhead online academy.

Enrollment is up 183 students from the first day of school last year.

Construction of a new Moorhead High School began in May and will continue in stages into 2025.