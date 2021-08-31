Man Wanted For Stabbing Last Week in Moorhead Is In Custody
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo arrest a man wanted for a stabbing last week in Moorhead.
38-year-old Victor Garcia, who has no permanent address, is being held in the Cass County Jail.
Police say Garcia stabbed a man he knew in the leg in the 300 block of 14th Avenue South around 6 a.m. Friday.
The victim had surgery at Sanford Health to repair an artery in his leg.
Clay County Attorney’s Office is considering charges of 1st and 2nd degree assault and terrorist threats.