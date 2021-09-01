$40,000 reward offered for information about mysterious cattle deaths

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association says a $40,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the strange deaths of dozens of cows near Jamestown.

The group says 58 pregnant cows were found dead on July 29 in a pasture leased for grazing on the Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge. At least 15 cows that survived aborted their calves, which were nearly full term, due to be born in September.

Stutsman County Sheriff’s Major Jason Falk says it appears the deaths were caused by something that was not naturally occurring.

Dr. Gerald Stokka, North Dakota State University Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist, indicated that veterinary diagnostics and clinical observations previously ruled out lightning, anthrax, blue-green algae; clostridial disease, lead poisoning, lack of water and naturally occurring nitrate toxicity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stutsman County Sheriff’s tip line at (701) 251-6232, NDSA Deputy Brand Inspector Fred Frederikson at (701) 290-3993 or NDSA Chief Brand Inspector Blaine Northrop at (701) 390-2975.

Investigators say the cattle deaths may be connected to a pair of fires on the Amundson ranch in April that burned 2,000 bales of hay. The hay was valued at $200,000.