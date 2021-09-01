Fargo Amazon warehouse on schedule, career day set for Sept. 15

FARGO (KVRR) – As Amazon prepares to open its Fargo Fulfillment Center in the coming weeks, the company is looking for workers here and across the country.

The company will host its third annual Amazon Career Day on September 15.

Amazon Vice-President Ardine Williams says it’ll be an interactive experience for all job seekers, regardless of experience, professional field, or background.

“These are permanent, full-time jobs. They’re good jobs. They pay a starting wage of at least $15.00 an hour and offer access to leading benefits like health care, retirement plan with company matching and up to 20 weeks of paid family leave.”

Williams says the massive Fargo facility is “on schedule” to open later this month or October. At more than 1 million square feet, the building is believed to be the largest in North Dakota.

Amazon has tens of thousands of job openings in 220 locations nationwide.