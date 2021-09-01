West Fargo assistant police chief on leave pending internal investigation

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – West Fargo Assistant Police Chief Jerry Boyer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

City spokesperson Melissa Richard says Boyer has been on leave “due to an ongoing, internal investigation unrelated to criminal matters” since Aug. 19.

“There will be no further comment on the investigation because it is active and the department does not comment on personnel issues” Richard said.

There’s no word on when the investigation may conclude.

Read the full statement from the city below:

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer was placed on paid administrative leave due to an ongoing, internal investigation unrelated to criminal matters. Paid administrative leave is used during internal investigations to ensure a fair process for both the employee and the department.

At this time, there will be no further comment on the investigation because it is active and the department does not comment on personnel issues.