People traveling over Labor Day could face obstacles

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –With Labor Day weekend just around the corner, you may have to think twice before heading out the door. AAA spokesperson says although Labor day is the least busiest of the summer holidays the number of people traveling during the summer has been near pre-pandemic levels and expects to see a continuation.

However, those looking to travel during the extended weekend may be faced with some obstacles along the way such as; covid restrictions and paying more at the pump.

The pandemic spike is going to affect a good number of people, they’re going to think twice before they get out and travel and interact with other people. However we are in the middle of hurricane season and that is a significant wildcard as gas prices can fluctuate greatly,”AAA Director of Public Affairs, Gene LaDoucer said.

LaDoucer adds its important to keep safety and patience in mind when it comes to this weekend’s holiday traffic.