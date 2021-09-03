North Dakota ‘worst state in the nation’ for drunk driving

FARGO (KVRR) – A company that specializes in online driver education says based on the number of licensed drivers, North Dakota has more DUI arrests than any other state.

“North Dakota received a DUI severity score of 92.1 out of 100, making it the worst state in the nation,” according to the findings. “In 2019, 41% of the state’s road fatalities involved a drunk driver, and there were 868 DUI arrests per 100.000 drivers.”

The company says its findings are based on data from the FBI and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“We calculated the DUI Severity Score by first creating a normalized score out of ten on the factors ‘DUI arrests per 100,000 drivers’, ‘DUI road fatalities per 100,000 drivers’ and the ‘DUI road fatality ratio’ and then taking a final average score across all factors to discover the overall score for each state.”

North Dakota was followed by Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota and Texas. Minnesota was ranked 31st. Utah had the least amount of drunken driving.