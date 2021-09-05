Dalton Man Jailed After Shooting At Officers During Standoff on Friday

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. — A 38-year-old Dalton, Minnesota man is being held in the Otter Tail County Jail after firing at officers during an hour and 15 minute long standoff southwest of the town.

Deputies say Derrick Sundeen rolled his vehicle near County Highway 37 and Bankers Drive early Friday evening.

They say when a DNR officer arrived, Sundeen fired in the officers direction.

Other agencies arrived including Otter Tail County SWAT and a negotiator.

Authorities say Sundeen fired several more rounds before the use of less lethal ammunition to get him into custody.

He had minimal injury according to the sheriff’s office.

Sundeen is being held for attempted murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault and DWI.