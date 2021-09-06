LIVE: New Series Premieres This Week Examining Rural/Urban Divide In MN

"Rural By Choice" is hosted by Perham native and Twin Cities radio host Cory Hepola

A new documentary series premiering this weekend examines the divide between rural and urban living.

Cory Hepola is a host at WCCO Radio in the Twin Cities. He’s also a Perham, Minnesota native who went to college in Moorhead.

His new video series, “Rural by Choice”, examines why people chose to live rural life in Otter Tail County.

He says the rural/urban divide might not be as big as many people think.

Hepola tries his hand at things he never did while he grew up in Otter Tail County, like fishing and farming.

He says he didn’t always appreciate his home town before he left for the big city.

He adds, “Why was I in such a hurry to leave? And I think that a lot of people can relate. It’s like, ‘I wanna get away from my home’. And you don’t realize until you move out or you move somewhere else that you realize ‘Oh there was all this right here in front of me. Why did I not take advantage of it while I was here’?”

The seven-part series premiers on September 12th on YouTube.

There will be a premier event on the 11th at the Comet Theater in Perham.