Update: Prosecutors exploring options as federal judge overturns Rodriguez death sentence

FARGO (KVRR) – A federal judge has overturned the death penalty for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr., the man convicted of kidnapping and killing Dru Sjodin.

In a 232-page ruling, Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Erickson says he found two issues that violate the Constitution and Rodriguez’s right to effective assistance.

Erickson wrote, “The two issues that the Court has found violate the United States Constitution and Rodriguez’s right to effective assistance of counsel are:

(1) Ramsey County Medical Examiner Michael McGee’s unreliable, misleading, and inaccurate testimony about the cause of Sjodin’s death;

(2) Trial counsel’s conscious decision to limit the mental health evaluation of Rodriguez, which concealed a possible insanity defense as well as compelling evidence that Rodriguez suffers from severe PTSD.

Erickson writes, “under these circumstances, the Court vacates Rodriguez’s sentence and finds the law, the Constitution, and justice demand a new penalty phase trial be held.”

Erickson is the same judge who presided over Rodriguez’s trial and subsequently sentenced him to death.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase declined to answer questions about the ruling, but issued a written statement. “Judge Erickson concluded that Rodriguez’s defense trial counsel were ineffective in their investigatory efforts regarding a possible insanity defense and in challenging the specific method by which Rodriguez murdered Ms. Sjodin,” the statement says.

“The ruling does not affect the guilty verdict in the case, and Rodriguez remains in federal prison. The United States Department of Justice will evaluate the opinion and assess all possible options.”

Sjodin was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot in November 2003. Sjodin’s body wasn’t found until the following April near Crookston, Minn.

Rodriguez, a sex offender, was arrested the following month. He’s been on death row at a federal prison in Indiana.