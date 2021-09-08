9/11 poster exhibit on display at Fargo Public Library

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As we near the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a new exhibit at the Fargo Public Library aims to educate people about the tragedy.

The gallery features personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.

The posters also include photos of artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s permanent collection.

One librarian says it’s a way to ensure that piece of history isn’t forgotten. “It truly is history for individuals who weren’t born at the time, but it’s also history and a memorial for those of us who remember it happening and who were glued to the TV and watching the events, and I think this is a good educational resource for families,” said Sarah Westhall.

The posters will be on display through September 30th during regular library hours.