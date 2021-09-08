Fargo police begin training on use of body cameras

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo police officers begin training Wednesday with new body cameras, which are expected to be ready for street use soon. In October, the in-car video and interview room video will be integrated into the same camera system.

Police Chief David Zibolski says those with the rank of lieutenant and below will be equipped with body cameras. The new camera also has automatic triggering devices to ensure the body cams are recording.

Zibolski says situations can happen very quickly for officers. “As we’ve seen across the country, they’re now reacting to a threatening situation, and either they forget or aren’t able to get that camera on so these triggering mechanisms help alleviate a large majority of these situations.”

The Fargo City Commission approved purchasing the body cams, tasers and other equipment in early May. The $2.8 million cost was covered by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.