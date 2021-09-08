North Dakota state trooper involved in fatal shooting west of Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a state trooper is on administrative leave after being involved in a fatal shooting following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night west of Mandan.

The Highway Patrol says at around 8:18 p.m., the state trooper was assisting Morton County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a pursuit of a vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94, about 13 miles west of Mandan.

“When the pursuit ended, the trooper fired his duty weapon resulting in the death of the vehicle’s lone occupant, a 45-year-old Billings, Montana. man. A gun was recovered from the vehicle,” according to the Highway Patrol.

The trooper was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The case will be reviewed by the Morton County State’s Attorney.