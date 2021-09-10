Update: Fire at Washington Square Mall in Detroit Lakes contained

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – A fire at the Washington Square Mall has been contained.

The call came in around 3:00 Friday evening. Detroit Lakes Fire Chief Ryan Swanson says crews found smoke coming through a ventilation system and the ceiling. They later found a fire in the apartments upstairs. No one was there at the time.

Firefighters attacked the flames from inside the building and it was put out around 5:30.

No injuries have been reported.

Washington Avenue from Front to Homes Streets were closed as crews battled the blaze.