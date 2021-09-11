WATCH at 10:00 a.m.: North Dakota National Guard to Observe 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11 Attacks

Bismarck, ND (KVRR) — The North Dakota National Guard will conduct an observance ceremony on Saturday, September 11, at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT). The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and is a solemn observance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

Governor Doug Burgum, commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, U.S. Senator John Hoeven, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, N.D. National Guard adjutant general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, senior enlisted leader for the N.D. National Guard are scheduled to render remarks. The emcee for the observance will be Mrs. Connie Sprynczynatyk.

Dedicated on Sept. 11, 2009, the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism honors North Dakota military members who lost their lives in the GWOT. The memorial commemorates the sacrifice of 29 service members, 14 of whom are North Dakota National Guard Soldiers. It was established to provide a place where families, friends, and fellow citizens could reflect and remember the service and sacrifice of the fallen.

The memorial is a joint venture between the city of Bismarck and the North Dakota National Guard and was funded through private donations.