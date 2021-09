Grand Forks Police Investigate Stabbing, Person of Interest In Custody

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks are also investigating a stabbing.

A 19-year-old male victim was taken to Altru Hospital after the stabbing in the south part of town.

Police tell KVRR Local News that they found the location where it happened and a person of interest was taken into custody.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.