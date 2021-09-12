Lance Throws First 49ers Touchdown of Season in Win

Only throw and completion in the game

DETROIT- (KTVU) San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance connected with receiver Trent Sherfield on a 5-yard, play-action pass to help the 49ers take a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

The former North Dakota State star is the first rookie to throw a touchdown on his first pass attempt since Atlanta’s Matt Ryan against Detroit in 2008. Lance also became the first Niners rookie to throw for a score in a season-opening game since they joined the NFL in 1950.