Fargo’s First House Project Revealed at Bonanzaville

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo’s very first house gets a major facelift at Bonanzaville in West Fargo.

Within the last weeks, a major restoration plan with over three years of drafting and funding, was completed on the house. The big reveal includes new wood work done by hand in order to preserve the original work that was put in back in 1871.

The unveiling included Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, the Hector and Fortness family along with people at Bonanzaville.

The house served as many things over the years including as a hotel, jail, rental facility and a home for four to five families.

“The history of Fargo’s first house is really quite impressive and we feel honored to have been a part of it but we had to pass the baton on to the next generation to really get it back to its usability,” son of the former owner Morgan Fortness said.