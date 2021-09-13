Fireworks explosion injures one in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – One person was injured in an explosion during a fireworks display in southeast Bismarck. It created a dense cloud of black smoke that could be seen throughout the city.

Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says fireworks or an explosive ordnance was the “likely” cause of Saturday’s explosion.

Authorities didn’t immediately offer other details on what happened or where exactly the incident occurred, saying the investigation was ongoing.

One person was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.