Former Militia Leader Gets 53 Years in Prison For Minnesota Mosque Bombing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An Illinois militia group leader has been sentenced to 53 years in prison for being the mastermind behind the 2017 bombing of a Bloomington mosque.

Emily Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari and recently said she is transgender, was sentenced for the attack on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center.

A federal court judge describing the bombing as as “an act of domestic terrorism… highly sophisticated, a premeditated attack.”

Hari was found guilty last year on all five federal counts in the attack.