Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Dilworth police have released the name of a Dilworth man who died in a car-motorcycle crash over the Labor Day weekend. He was 33-year-old Joshua Johnson.

The motorcycle Johnson was riding hit a vehicle that was westbound on Highway 10 at about 2:00 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 5.

Police say Johnson was dead when he arrived at a Fargo hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.