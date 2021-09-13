West Fargo Fire Dept. using Light The Night to honor fallen firefighters

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The West Fargo Fire Department is inviting the community to join in a week-long celebration to honor fallen firefighters.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s “Light the Night” will be held September 26th through October 3rd. Fire department stations across the country will turn on red lights to recognize firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty. Everyone is encouraged to join in by lighting up their buildings and homes with red exterior lights.

“We’re all in the same boat that we will do what we need to do to help the community. They did as much as they possibly could and gave their lives doing so. We appreciate that and respect them,” West Fargo Deputy Chief Tom Clark said.

Ninety-one firefighters were lost in the past year across the country.